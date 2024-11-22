Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, Nov. 22, 2024
Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Friday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front Page
- Veteran burial program pays tribute, respect to those with no kin to claim their bodies
- Balboa Peninsula Trolley ‘airport shuttles’ to be replaced with vehicles modeled after historic electric rail cars
- Come! Sit! Stay! Priceless Pets to open new vet office, intake facility in Costa Mesa
- Violin ensemble’s lighthearted take on winter cheer celebrates inclusive mix of holidays at Oasis Senior Center
- Huntington Beach volunteers gather for large-scale community service project
Inside
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.