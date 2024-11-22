Snowy wonderland returns to Orange County Fairgrounds

Snowball fights and dazzling lights returned Friday to the Orange County fairgrounds in Costa Mesa for the 10th anniversary of Winter Fest OC.

The holiday celebration fills 10 acres of the event space, making it the largest of its kind in Southern California, its executive producer Mark Entner told the Daily Pilot. It offers people in and around Orange County a chance to enjoy a snow day without having to pack a set of tire chains and drive up a mountain to a ski resort.

A child smiles before riding down an ice slide at Winter Fest OC. (Courtesy of Winter Fest OC)

Advertisement

“When we open, it’s a good-sized village,” Entner said. “We’ve got 200 to 300 people who work every night in support of the thousands of people who come to Winter Fest. It’s an amazing experience for everyone working Winter Fest OC to just see the smiles on people’s faces.”

A team of about three dozen people also work year-round to plan the annual celebration, Entner said. They strive to offer new and returning eventgoers a balance of nostalgia-inspiring moments hearkening to their childhoods, as well as fresh experiences to spark new cherished memories.

About 150,000 visitors attended last year’s festival, Entner said. This year brings back many staple attractions that have been updated or augmented for 2024.

The light show depicting Santa’s house and other winter scenes is one of the most iconic features of the event. It will be synchronized to music played twice every hour and illuminated by 2 million bulbs, twice as many as it had been packed with last year.

It, along with a nine-lane ice slide, access to a play area filled with freshly produced snow and other photo friendly attractions are included with the cost of admission. Tickets start at $24.99 for kids and $29.99 for adults.

“Its really been our goal to keep the experience affordable and accessible to everyone in Orange County,” Entner said.

Attendees of Winter Fest OC roast s’mores near a VIP igloo. (Courtesy of Winter Fest OC)

S’more-roasting in VIP igloos, 45-minute ice-skating sessions and other activities are also offered for an additional cost. This year’s carnival features over 50 whimsical diversions, including 26 rides for visitors of all ages.

Plenty of treats will be for sale at Winter Fest to help fuel revelers’ holiday cheer, including tacos, pizza, churro bites, ice cream cones or corn dogs topped with ingredients inspired by Korean cuisine. Many will go on special for only $5 during a sort of happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. each night.

The 35-night festival runs through Jan. 5., and New Year’s Eve is one of the most popular dates during its run, Entner said. Attendees get two chances to ring in 2025 with one countdown at 9 p.m. and another at midnight. Both feature fireworks and performances by Taylor Swift tribute band, Taylor Nation.

“For those with kids who don’t want to stay out till midnight, the 9 p.m. celebration is a perfect opportunity to be with the family.”

Tickets and additional information can be found at winterfestoc.com.