Florida man suspected of lewd acts with minors in Huntington Beach during ’90s, ’00s

A photo of George Philip Foord taken between the 1990s and 2000s. Police suspect the former Huntington Beach Resident molested several victims between the ages of 12 to 16.

Authorities in Florida arrested a former Huntington Beach resident suspected of molesting multiple victims between the ages of 12 and 16 during the 1990s, police announced in a statement Wednesday.

George Philip Foord, 54, is in the custody of the Hernando County Sheriff in Florida and awaiting extradition to California, Huntington Beach Police said in a news release. He faces seven counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor, according to online court records.

An alleged victim of Foord came forward to Huntington Beach Police in October. An investigation uncovered three additional people who may have been molested as teenagers by the defendant between 1996 and 2000 while he was living in Orange County.

Advertisement

Huntington Beach Police contacted authorities in Florida, and Foord was arrested Thursday, Nov. 24. His bail was set at $1 million.

Investigators suspect other people might have been victimized by the suspect and ask anyone with information that might be relevant to the case to reach out to Huntington Beach Police Det. M. Eskes at (714) 536-5967. Anonymous tips can be left with OC Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS, or (855) 847-6227.