Authorities make multiple arrests after weekend brawl in Laguna Beach

Authorities arrested two men in connection with a bar fight in downtown Laguna Beach on Saturday.

Authorities this week released details of a brawl that led to multiple arrests in the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 7.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Beach Street in downtown Laguna Beach at 2:19 a.m. after receiving a report that a driver had hit a pedestrian with a vehicle.

At the scene, police found two men who allegedly had been struck by the vehicle intentionally. One of the men had “significant but non-life-threatening” injuries to his lower extremities, while another had minor injuries.

The suspected vehicle was located near the scene, and authorities detained two men.

Nicholas Tasooji, 39, the alleged driver of the vehicle, was booked into the Orange County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon. Tasooji mounted the sidewalk on the eastbound side of Beach Street with his vehicle during the incident, police said.

The altercation originated with two groups of men arguing in a local bar on Forest Avenue. Authorities added that differences on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict surfaced during the disagreement but were not the genesis of the argument.

The incident carried on outside. Itay Zaiger, 25, of Huntington Beach chased after and tackled a man, authorities said in the release. Tasooji then struck one of Zaiger’s companions with his vehicle.

A man identified in the news release as Tasooji’s companion claimed Zaiger kicked him in the head several times once he had been taken to the ground. Authorities said Zaiger was booked into the Laguna Beach City Jail for assault likely to cause great bodily injury. He posted bond and was released with a future date to appear in court.

The Laguna Beach police department’s major crimes unit is investigating the incident. Anyone with information should contact Detective Tanner Flagstad at (949) 715-0984.

