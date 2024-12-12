Laguna Beach fills up on holiday cheer at Hospitality Night
Laguna Beach has long welcomed the holiday season with the lights and sounds of Hospitality Night.
So it was no surprise that, yet again, the masses turned out to fill up on holiday cheer on the first Friday evening in December.
That tradition has several iconic scenes, including the arrival of Santa Claus via a vehicle in the municipal fleet, as well as the lighting of the Peppertree in a downtown parking lot.
Councilwoman Sue Kempf was in the final days of her second term as mayor when she did the honors in leading the town in a countdown for the tree lighting ceremony. Several children were invited on stage to participate in the countdown with Santa.
From there, Santa journeyed to his beach house, where he listened to the Christmas wishes of the children in attendance.
A crowded Forest Avenue had vendors and live performances lining the street, which was lit with large snowflakes hanging from trees along the sidewalk.
Even the Grinch, who was once known for attempting to steal Christmas, was spotted wearing a full Santa suit.
Youth performances included those by Anneliese School, the Thurston Middle School band, and the Laguna Beach High School dance program and honors choir.
The Laguna Beach Community Band and JaZz Band also performed in the Peppertree Lot, as did No Square Theater and a ukulele band.
Local businesses held open house until 9 p.m. during the event, which was put on by the city and the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce.
