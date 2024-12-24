Seal Beach chief claims police department’s social media campaign has deterred thefts

The Seal Beach Police Department’s social media campaign themed “Don’t steal in Seal” is credited by its chief for reducing local retail thefts.

The Seal Beach Police Department on Monday touted the success of its social media campaign attempting to reduce retail theft in the city.

The campaign follows the release of a video of two of the three women arrested on suspicion of stealing approximately $1,635 worth of merchandise at the Ulta Beauty store in the 12300 block of Seal Beach Boulevard on Dec. 4 discussing how last month’s passage of Proposition 36 permits felony charges for petty theft with prior convictions and allows aggregating the value of stolen goods from multiple thefts to meet the $950 felony threshold.

“It’s a felony?” one of the women turns and says. The other responds with an obscenity about new laws, saying “stealing is a felony,” and turns away before following up with, “and this Orange County ... (followed by the same obscenity) they don’t play.”

Seal Beach police added messages to the video stating “Prop 36 in full effect!” and “Don’t steal in Seal.”

Destiny Bender and Deanna Hines, both 24 and from Long Beach, and 26-year-old Signal Hill resident Michelle Pitts, were arrested after a brief foot pursuit through the parking lot, police said.

The three women were also linked to an earlier theft at a nearby Kohl’s store through surveillance footage,. All three suspects were booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of grand theft, conspiracy to commit a crime and resisting arrest, police said.

“The video, part of the department’s ‘Don’t Steal in Seal’ social media campaign, has garnered significant public attention and serves as an educational tool on the updated theft-related laws in California,” police said.

Seal Beach Police Chief Michael Henderson said the campaign “has been instrumental in raising public awareness and deterring crime. By creatively showcasing our efforts, we’re fostering community trust and delivering a strong warning to potential offenders.”