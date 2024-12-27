Nudist, podiatrist, mechanic, principal among guests for Orange County radio station’s 28-hour New Year’s show

Jim Trenton is a KOCI radio personality whose show, “Poorman’s Morning Rush,” plays daily Monday through Friday. Trenton will be doing a 28-hour show from 9 a.m. New Year’s Eve to 1 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Putting on a 28-hour broadcast ultimately boils down to a test of endurance and quick-thinking, according to Jim “Poorman” Trenton, host of KOCI 101.5’s New Year’s Marathon Party. For the fifth year in a row, he’ll be on air from 9 a.m. Dec. 31 through 1 p.m. Jan. 1, giving voice to a wide range of personalities from across Orange County.

Those who sign up for a portion of the marathon show with him get almost complete freedom to temporarily dictate its format, music selection, subject matter and tone. Some segments go more smoothly than others.

Some guest hosts decide to play the entire B-side of a record uninterrupted, giving Trenton a chance to sneak away for a snack or stretch. Others come in less prepared or less sober, requiring him to work a little harder to keep the program moving and on the better side of the Federal Communications Commission’s good graces, all while staying awake.

Advertisement

“They can do anything they want, short of an FCC violation,” Trenton said. “I remember in the first year we had a guy on who got super drunk who had a couple hours. It was like riding a bull. I mean, I’ve never ridden a bull. But I was questioning my sanity at 4 in the morning.”

DJ Jim “Poorman” Trenton takes a break from hosting “Poorman’s Morning Rush” show at KOCI Radio. The Poorman will host a marathon broadcast party that will start on New Year’s Eve and run though New Year’s Day to ring in 2025. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The program began in 2020 as an alternate way for people to celebrate New Year’s Eve together despite restrictions on large public gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For better or worse, it quickly became a tradition for Trenton and the people who regularly call into his morning radio show, which invites listeners to suggest songs based on a different theme chosen each day.

Trenton said he considers everyone participating in the marathon program his friends. They include some people who have never been on the radio before as well as returning guests from previous year-end shows.

One of them is Allen Bayliss, a Huntington Beach attorney who also happens to be an outspoken nudist. His segment for the New Year’s Eve program includes a rundown of new laws going into effect at midnight, as well as a handpicked playlist that heavily features Frank Zappa.

The show’s youngest co-host so far, 7-year-old Captain Z, will return for a second time on the program. Trenton described the budding broadcast personality as “fearless” as an interviewer and said he’s prepared a track list featuring Bruno Mars, Elvis, the Rolling Stones and Leonard Cohen.

Mark Akullian has co-hosted with Trenton remotely from his auto repair shop in Costa Mesa for several years and will fill the midnight to 2 a.m. slot Tuesday. Last year, the business owner had Gerald Casale, co-founder of iconic new wave band Devo, as a guest.

New participants for this year’s show include Costa Mesa-based podiatrist Ivar Roth with an hour of foot-themed programming. Edison High School Principal Danny Morris and John Conners, president of the Balboa Island Museum’s board of directors, will also debut on Trenton’s marathon broadcast in 2025.

Despite its challenges, Trenton said he looks forward to putting on the show, mostly handing over the reins to people who make up the fabric of Orange County. And although the Southern California-based program does get callers from other states and countries thanks to online streaming, “It’s still the same community no matter where they’re from, just because I make it about the listeners,” Trenton said.