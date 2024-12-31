Around Laguna: Thurston Middle School recognized as School to Watch

The campus of Thurston Middle School, designated a California School to Watch, as seen on Dec. 31, 2024.

Thurston Middle School has once again joined a list of distinguished schools after being redesignated as a California School to Watch.

Laguna Beach Unified School District officials made the announcement last week. The honor recognizes junior high, middle and schools that carry kindergarten through eighth grade for exemplary performance in academics, developmental responsiveness, social equity and addressing the whole child.

“This honor belongs to every single member of our team — teachers, paraeducators, librarians, custodians, counselors, office staff, instructional and behavioral support staff, health team, administrators, and many others within our Thurston Middle School family,” Joe Vidal, the principal of Thurston Middle School, said in a statement. “Every member of the team plays a vital role in creating a safe, welcoming and inspiring environment where students can thrive, making Thurston an exceptional place.”

The marquee sign outside Thurston Middle School on Dec. 31, 2024, advertises a mid-January production of “Annie.” (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Thurston Middle School, which first earned the designation in 2019, will be honored in March at the California League of Middle Schools annual conference in Monterey.

Schools hoping to retain status as a School to Watch must undergo an application process and host a site visit by middle school experts. The program, which is led by the California League of Educators, requires schools to be reevaluated every three years.

“At the heart of LBUSD is a relentless focus on continuous improvement and innovation,” said Dist. Supt. Jason Viloria. “The partnerships and teamwork that drive Thurston Middle School’s accomplishments demonstrate the incredible outcomes that come from aligning our efforts toward a shared vision of excellence.”

Laguna Beach is seeking applicants to fill city boards and committees. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Laguna Beach seeks applicants for boards and committees

Laguna Beach has open positions on several city boards and committees, and residents interested in serving in that capacity may pick up an application from the city clerk’s office, or online at lagunabeachcity.net, and file it by Friday, Jan. 17 at 4:30 p.m.

The City Council will conduct interviews and make appointments to the respective bodies on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. The City Council may contact applicants ahead of those proceedings.

The following is a list of openings for city boards and committees in Laguna Beach and the term lengths for each position. All terms begin April 1, unless noted:



Design Review Board: three two-year terms.

Environmental Sustainability Committee: four two-year terms and one one-year term.

Heritage Committee: three two-year terms.

Housing and Human Services Committee:one 2.5-year term effective immediately, running through June 20, 2027.

Parking, Traffic and Circulation Committee: three two-year terms.

Recreation Committee: four two-year terms and two one-year terms.

View Restoration Committee: three two-year terms.

Oil painter Jill Crowley works on a large project, a shark swimming through kelp, in her booth at Laguna Art-A-Fair. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Laguna Art-A-Fair call for artists

Laguna Art-A-Fair is taking applications from fine artists who wish to exhibit in its summer show.

Among the well-known art festivals in town, along with the Festival of Arts and the Sawdust Art Festival, Laguna Art-A-Fair takes applicants without restrictions pertaining to artistic medium or residency.

Applicants must submit three images of their work to be reviewed by a jury of professional fine artists. A nonrefundable jury fee of $45 is required per medium.

Those interested can find the exhibitor application form at art-a-fair.com. The deadline to submit an application is Feb. 3. The festival will be open daily from Thursday, June 26, through the end of August.