Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Improv comedy, hypnosis combine to put audiences in a trance
- San Clemente teenager makes a difference through blood pressure screenings
- Costa Mesa Realtor releases 4th historic homes calendar, pushes for preservation
Inside
- OC Brick Convention builds for charity
- The end of ‘End of the Range’ in Irvine
- Apodaca: Chapman experts make an economic forecast for the coming year
- Mailbag: ‘Future’ coverage brought up memories of the past
- Newport Beach artist Kitty Noir confronts her past to help others move on in ‘War Stories’
