Mailbag: ‘Future’ coverage brought up memories of the past

Cast and crew autographs from the 1985 film “Back to the Future” appear on a DeLorean outside the opening of the musical version at Segerstom Center for the Arts Dec. 29.

If ever there was a movie that has stood the test of time (pun intended) it would be “Back to the Future” with Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd.

The article, “Club’s cars travel to ‘Future’ show” in the Dec. 29 Daily Pilot & TimesOC covered the film and musical at Segerstrom pretty well with emphasis on the DeLorean car that whisked Marty and Doc back in time.

I’ve seen the movie and its two follow-up films many times through the years, and even though I know exactly what is going to happen in the movie, it’s not unlike seeing it for the first time when it first came out back in 1985. There are lines and phrases from the movie I’ve heard hundreds of times but still conjure up mental images of those particular scenes. When Marty says to Doc Brown, “Whoa, that’s heavy Doc.” And Doc replies with his, “There’s that word again. ‘Heavy.’ Why are things so heavy in the future?” Christopher Lloyd, even though he appears gruff and uneven in the movie, adds a certain amount of style and class. And like he says in the movie, “If you’re gonna build a time machine into a car, why not do it with some style?” referring to the DeLorean.

My favorite line from Doc would have to be, “1.21 gigawatts! 1.21 gigawatts. Great Scott!” Yeah Doc, great Scott, what a movie for all time because when you have a time machine, you have all the time you need.

Bill Spitalnick

Newport Beach

Surf City on readers’ minds

The recent statement by Huntington Beach Mayor Pat Burns regarding the Superior Court’s decision to dismiss the state’s lawsuit over voter ID laws is, frankly, poppycock. While it is true that the court dismissed the state’s case, the mayor failed to address a critical legal nuance: The state cannot proceed with litigation until the law in question is implemented and subsequently violated. Simply put, no case can move forward until the law is broken.

As a taxpayer in Huntington Beach, I demand transparency regarding the city’s legal expenses over the past year. The previous council majority spent significant taxpayer funds on litigation, often in an apparent attempt to flout established laws. These expenditures must be fully disclosed to the residents of Huntington Beach, especially given the city’s growing financial challenges.

City Atty. Michael Gates claimed in the press release, “Today was another great day in court, the judge got it right yet again. This is another black eye for the State of California, and a tremendous win for the City of Huntington Beach and election integrity.” This statement, however, is difficult to celebrate when Huntington Beach’s financial standing continues to slide into the red. What exactly is being prioritized here — genuine governance or political theater?

Residents deserve accountability and answers, not spin and unnecessary legal battles.

Andrew Einhorn

Huntington Beach

Regarding the nonresident’s letter in the Daily Pilot (Dec. 22) about boycotting Huntington Beach, that money will not be missed. The City Council, which includes seven conservative votes, was elected by the citizens of H.B. We couldn’t care less about what others think, but it gives them something to cry about. Think MAGA.

Peter Anderson

Huntington Beach

As we transition in 2025, many past letters to the editor have chastised our current conservative Huntington Beach leaders over their rudderless “right-wingery.” Those, in turn, have been called out by various MAGA minions who decry both their frequency and fulminations. Fair enough. However, for critics to complain that the Daily Pilot does not print a “fair and balanced” Mailbag, especially when those critics’ letters are published, and competing local newspapers don’t even publish letters from readers, is simply unfounded.

The Daily Pilot Mailbag is a reflection of community views and input. Readers must remember that this is not the L.A. Times writ large. While The Times is the largest metropolitan daily newspaper in the country, the Daily Pilot is focused largely on Orange County coastal communities. It maintains the editorial flexibility to serve its local readership fairly and responsibly. I think it does a good job.

I am for diversity and transparency in all facets of civic affairs and for balanced coverage of local actions and issues. However, our citizens must feel they are being listened to and well-represented in order to be as supportive as our current leaders would like them to be. When such is not the case, responsible criticism can and should be expressed. Is that not fair?

Tim Geddes

Huntington Beach

Now that the ballot initiative petitions regarding Huntington Beach public libraries have both been qualified for the ballot, what will the openly partisan Huntington Beach City Council choose to do? Citizen-led ballot petitions are examples of democracy in action. Our taxpayer dollars have built and sustained the city’s public libraries for over 100 years. We deserve the right to vote on how our public institutions will acquire materials and be managed. Will we get to?

Cathey Ryder

Huntington Beach