Rollerblader formerly convicted of attacks on woman, 2 teens in Huntington Beach, charged with Jan. 2 assault

A 25-year-old man convicted of sexually assaulting a woman and two teenage girls in Huntington Beach was behind bars today on suspicion of sexual battery in Santa Ana.

Michael Anthony Meer was charged Monday with sexual battery and false imprisonment, both felonies, for an alleged attack on Jan. 2, according to court records. Details of the attack were not immediately available from police or prosecutors.

Meer pleaded guilty June 22, 2020, to sexual penetration by a foreign object, assault with a deadly weapon and mayhem, all felonies, as well as misdemeanor counts of touching an intimate part of another person and child annoyance. He was sentenced to six years in prison with credit for 1,092 days behind bars.

Meer was convicted of attacking a 39-year-old woman in Huntington Beach Feb. 28, 2018, and the other victims on March 9, 2018.

The 39-year-old woman was walking to a fitness center about 6:25 p.m. when Meer rollerbladed behind her and slapped her on the buttocks, prosecutors said in court papers.

Meer then slapped a phone out of her hand before skating away, prosecutors said. Then, as she reached the parking lot, he rolled up behind her again, grabbed her left hip with one hand and molested her groin with the other hand, prosecutors said.

The victim said she saw him smell his fingers as he rollerbladed away, prosecutors said.

On March 9, 2018, Meer jabbed a knife into the tailbone of a 16-year-old girl at Edison High School, prosecutors said. The girl said she was walking toward the campus parking lot south of tennis courts with two other friends when he rollerbladed up behind her and attacked her, prosecutors said.

The teen suffered a lacerated colon and had to be fitted with a colostomy bag, prosecutors said. She had to be readmitted to a hospital later because she was unable to digest solid food, prosecutors said.

The girl was able to have the colostomy bag removed but wasn’t able to run for her track team anymore, prosecutors said.

Meer groped a 15-year-old girl at Edison High School earlier that same day, prosecutors said.

The arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 24 at the Central Justice Center, Santa Ana.