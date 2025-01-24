Man suspected of attacking a Fountain Valley police officer Friday is fatally shot by second officer

A man suspected of attacking a Fountain Valley police officer late Friday morning was fatally shot by the officer’s colleague, according to a spokesperson for the Fountain Valley Police Department.

The series of violent incidents began shortly before 11 a.m. near Kazuo Masuda Middle School, where the suspect unsuccessfully attempted to get into the car of a woman parked there, Fountain Valley police Sgt. Henry Hsu said. A witness who saw the suspect called police.

The suspect ran off and officers tracked him down as one chased him on foot while his partner remained in the squad car, Hsu said.

The suspect attacked the officer in her squad car as she was idling in the 17300 block of San Mateo Street, Hsu said. It’s unclear if she got out or he dragged her out.

But during the scuffle he got a gun, and it may have been her service revolver or one he already had on him, Hsu said.

The squad car rolled into a U.S. Postal Service van, frightening the postal worker, Hsu said.

The suspect brandished a gun, prompting the partner of the officer who was attacked to open fire on the suspect in the police car, Hsu said. The suspect tumbled out of the car, and first responders attempted to aid him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.