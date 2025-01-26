Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025
- Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- A hidden gem at South Coast Plaza, Jostmar Jewelers will relocate after 35 years
- O.C. Registrar of Voters debunks viral election fraud claim
- Newport-Mesa Unified after-school swim and water-safety program encourages future lifeguards and athletes
- Taking notes: NAMM Foundation hosts Day of Service at Westmont Elementary in Anaheim
Inside
- Westminster Councilwoman Amy Phan West charged with bribing a parking officer
- Downtown Fullerton’s Walk on Wilshire set to expire at end of month
- Step by step: Laguna Dance Festival celebrates 20 years of showcasing the art
- Mailbag: Could Laguna Beach be the next Lahaina?
- A Word, Please: A period could be the cure to your dash addiction
- OC Food Bank hosts volunteers for Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service
- Lunar New Year 2025 rises at Disney California Adventure Park
- Dining options expand as new food hall opens at Downtown Disney in Anaheim
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.