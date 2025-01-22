OC Food Bank hosts volunteers for Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

Volunteers of all ages packed food boxes at the OC Food Bank on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Garden Grove.

Community Action Partnership of Orange County’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service began more than 20 years ago, when Mark Lowry, director of the OC Food Bank, realized many young people were unfamiliar with King’s legacy.

In 1983, when King’s birthday was declared a national holiday, Lowery and Robert V. “Bobby” McDonald, president of the Orange County Black Chamber of Commerce, went to speak at a local high school.

Mark Lowry, the director of Community Action of Orange County’s OC Food Bank, welcomes volunteers on Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service in Garden Grove. (Courtesy of Community Action Partnership of Orange County)

Advertisement

“When we first asked the students what they knew about Dr. King, one student said he started that religion, presumably thinking about Martin Luther for who the Lutheran denomination is named, and another student said he freed the slaves,” said Lowry. “We knew we needed an organized event to keep the story of Dr. King’s life and accomplishments alive.”

This year, Community Action Partnership of Orange County hosted its 26th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Jan. 20 at its OC Food Bank facility in Garden Grove.

CAP OC was founded 60 years ago to prevent and end poverty by providing individuals and families with the resources they need to achieve stability that is sustainable. The OC Food Bank, located at CAP OC’s headquarters, is among the services the organization offers, with over 28 million meals distributed each year and 25,000 boxes of food packed each month for distribution to 80 sites across Orange County.

In commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, more than 1,000 volunteers of all ages packed food boxes at Garden Grove’s OC Food Bank. (Sarah Mosqueda)

“Our organization would not exist without the advocacy and the work of Dr. King during the civil rights movement, advocating for people that are living in poverty,” said Gregory C. Scott, president and chief executive officer of CAP OC.

Each year, the day of service draws individual volunteers as well as organizations and groups of all ages who want to be part of the community event. Last year more than 700 volunteers turned out for the occasion, while this year’s event drew over 1,000 volunteers. The extra hands are divided up over three shifts throughout the day, and they work packing boxes with shelf-stable food items. Many young people were present on each shift, packing bags of rice, boxes of cereal and canned soup.

“We originally had the tagline, ‘It’s a day on, not a day off,’” said Lowry. “Students are now given the day off, and they can go to the beach, they can go to the mall, they can go to the movies or they can come here and learn an important part of our history and provide some community service in honor of Dr. King’s life of service in their own way.”

Participating organizations this year included PNC Bank, MissionUp, Ventura Foods, Friendship Baptist Church Boy Scouts of America Troop 1803, St. Edwards Church, 100 Black Men of Orange County and even Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, of which Dr. King was a member. McDonald, who is an Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity alumni, said the Greek organization is represented at the event each year.

Various groups came out to volunteer at OC Food Bank, including 100 Black Men of Orange County. (Sarah Mosqueda)

“We have it set up so that every year, during the session, some member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. will come to speak to each one of the groups,” said McDonald. “That is a tradition that has gone on and on.”

McDonald expressed how proud he is of how the event has grown over the years.

“When we started the program, it was only one session, and we also did a diaper drive,” said McDonald. “In 26 years, it now has three sessions, and I have people calling me saying they tried to sign up. People are begging to come do this on Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday. What an honor.”

McDonald greeted many of the volunteers with familiarity, like Sarah Middleton, who has made a tradition of bringing her family out to the OC Food Bank to volunteer on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Volunteer Sarah Middleton with Bobby McDonald, president of the Orange County Black Chamber of Commerce, at OC Food Bank in Garden Grove. (Sarah Mosqueda)

“Volunteering is important to us as a family, and it is important to me that my kids know how to serve, and Dr. King was an amazing example of service,” said Middleton. “I love coming here to the OC Food bank because kids can volunteer here, and they have a lot fun.”

Nearly 11,624 food boxes were packed on Monday, all to be distributed to low-income families and seniors across the county. It is an accomplishment Scott believes follows Dr. King’s example.

“I am inspired whenever the community comes together. At the end of the day love has the greatest impact,” said Scott. “This is love.”