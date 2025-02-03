Menifee man, suspect in woman’s murder, fatally shot by Santa Ana police Saturday at Newport Beach Pier

At about 6:50 a.m. Saturday, the Newport Beach Police Department was notified the Santa Ana police were in a vehicle pursuit entering Newport Beach. The chase ended at the pier, where the suspect was fatally shot.

A man suspected of killing a woman in Menifee Saturday morning was shot to death about three hours later at the Newport Beach Pier at the end of a pursuit by Santa Ana police officers.

The day’s events began around 2:40 a.m., when Menifee Police Department officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 25000 block of Mesa Edge Court and found the body of 38-year-old Temecula resident Storm Wolf with a gunshot wound to her head inside a silver pickup truck, Menifee police said.

Menifee resident Jose Velasquez, 45, was identified as the primary suspect in the death and investigators determined he might have fled to Santa Ana so they notified the Santa Ana Police Department, Menifee police said.

“Early this morning, our officers were requested by an outside agency to apprehend a homicide suspect in the city of Santa Ana,’’ the SAPD said Saturday. “SAPD officers located the suspect in a vehicle and attempted to apprehend him, at which point a pursuit ensued.

“The pursuit ended in the city of Newport, where an officer involved shooting occurred. Our officers were unharmed during the incident. The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The suspect’s vehicle was located after 6 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Freeman Street and the pursuit started after officers attempted a traffic stop, according to Officer Natalie Garcia of the SAPD.

The homicide suspect was the lone occupant inside the vehicle and a firearm was located at the scene, she added. The Newport Beach Police Department reported that the pursuit ended at the Newport Pier.

“This morning at approximately 6:50 a.m., the Newport Beach Police Department was notified that the Santa Ana Police Department was in an active vehicle pursuit entering Newport Beach. The pursuit ultimately concluded at the Newport Pier,’’ the department said.

The pier was closed to the public while an investigation was conducted.

“At this time, the scene is secured and an investigation is underway. There are no active threats to the community,” the NBPD said.

At about 2:40 p.m. the same day the Santa Ana Police Department posted on social media that: ‘We recognize that multiple citizens were on the pier and may have witnessed the incident. Any witnesses are asked to call the Orange County District Attorney’s Office at (714) 664-3964.’’