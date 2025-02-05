Costa Mesa man charged with raping woman in Laguna Hills
A 38-year-old man has been charged with raping a woman in Laguna Hills, sheriff’s deputies said Wednesday.
Hector Guzman Jr. of Costa Mesa was charged Tuesday with single felony counts each of rape, attempted forcible oral copulation and assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.
Guzman did not enter a plea at his arraignment in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana Tuesday and the hearing was rescheduled for Feb. 21 in the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach.
Sheriff’s deputies were called just before 9 p.m. Jan. 25 to a business in the 25000 block of La Paz Road in Laguna Hills regarding a sexual assault, sheriff’s deputies said.
A woman said she was sexually assaulted by a customer earlier in the day, deputies said.
