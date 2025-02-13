After 56 years, Winston’s Crown Jewelers winds down its Costa Mesa operations

After serving the Costa Mesa community for decades, Winston’s Crown Jewelers is closing its Newport Boulevard location.

After more than five decades serving as the self-proclaimed watch and timepiece headquarters of Orange County’s Winston’s Crown Jewelers, the Costa Mesa jewelry store is closing up shop and will move operations to its Newport Beach headquarters.

Now through Monday, the store — which sells diamonds, luxury timepieces and custom jewelry from a storefront nestled between a seafood restaurant and tattoo shop on Newport Boulevard — is offering deep discounts on merchandise and offering up store fixtures and display cases for sale.

“Everything must go!” proprietors posted on social media earlier this month, explaining that after closing on Monday, the business will relocate to Winston’s flagship location on West Coast Highway in Newport Beach.

“We have outgrown the Costa Mesa location after 56 years,” they wrote of the store’s imminent southward migration. “Watch services, jewelry repairs and the best of everything you know to be Winston’s — now at one location.”

Family owned since 1969 and operated by Glenn and Michelle Verdult, the business boasts one of the largest inventories of diamonds and gemstones in Southern California, according to its website. Brandon Verdult, a third-generation proprietor at the Costa Mesa location, is an avid watch collector and enthusiast.