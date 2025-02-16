Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- 50 years after the fall of Saigon, Heroes Hall museum tells story of Vietnam War
- Worker rights? Racial bias? A law change for manicurists prompts debate, confusion
- O.C. Asian American groups form partnership to boost cancer screenings
- New Community Market provides families in need some dignity with their dairy
Inside
- A union leader looks to bring the labor movement to the 67th Assembly District
- Laguna Beach forges forward with fleet electrification, EV charging station plans
- Youth spread love with Meals on Wheels for Valentine’s Day
- Fullerton Museum pays tribute to Johnny Cash and formerly incarcerated artists
- Apodaca: Orange County enlists top talent as it forms a Climate Action Plan
- A Word, Please: I’s instinct is you know this is wrong
- Mailbag: Nothing ‘alluring’ about proposed library plaque
- Black voices amplified for Black History Month at Disneyland Resort
