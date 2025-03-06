Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, March 6, 2025
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Newport Beach firefighters bid farewell to beloved ‘dump’ they called home for almost 70 years
- Huntington Beach leaders respond to ACLU library lawsuit, set special election
- Tony Strickland claims victory in state Senate race, will resign from Huntington Beach City Council
- Miss Fountain Valley gets her wish, making others’ come true
Inside
- Huntington Beach leaders come together for Read Across America Day
- Laguna Beach boys’ soccer prevails in PKs for fourth CIF crown
- Sage Hill girls’ soccer strikes in PKs for first CIF title
- Pacifica Christian boys’ basketball denied in overtime by Fairmont Prep in CIF title game
