1 wounded in Corona del Mar shooting
A shooting in Newport Beach left one person wounded Sunday evening.
Officers responded near the Corona del Mar Main Beach around 10:12 p.m. that night to reports regarding shots fired, according to the Newport Beach Police Department.
The victim was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and later discharged.
A description of any possible suspect was not immediately released.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting was urged to call NBPD Detective Kyle Markwald at (949) 644-3762.
