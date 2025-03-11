Advertisement
1 wounded in Corona del Mar shooting

Main Beach in Corona del Mar, where a shooting left 1 person wounded Sunday.
(File Photo)
By City News Service

A shooting in Newport Beach left one person wounded Sunday evening.

Officers responded near the Corona del Mar Main Beach around 10:12 p.m. that night to reports regarding shots fired, according to the Newport Beach Police Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and later discharged.

A description of any possible suspect was not immediately released.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was urged to call NBPD Detective Kyle Markwald at (949) 644-3762.

