Eighth-grader sustains apparent self-inflicted fatal gunshot wound Thursday

An eighth-grade student suffered what appears to have been a self-inflicted fatal gunshot wound in Irvine today and police were investigating the events that led to the shooting.

The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was in a residence with two other boys near Heathergreen and Weepingwood when the shooting occurred, said Kyle Oldoerp, a spokesman for the Irvine Police Department.

Investigators were working to determine whether the shooting was intentional or accidental, Oldoerp said. Police were also working to determine how the boy gained access to the weapon.

The Southlake Middle School student did not live at the home where the shooting occurred, Oldoerp said.