Laguna Beach approves ordinance regulating e-bikes

The Laguna Beach City Council passed an ordinance regulating e-bikes on Tuesday. Once it’s in effect, e-bikes speeds will be limited to 25 miles per hour within the city limits.

In response to an increased presence of e-bikes and other electric transportation devices around town, Laguna Beach has introduced a new ordinance regulating their operation.

The ordinance provides police with an additional tool for enforcement within the municipal code, going beyond the rules written for bicycles.

Bicycles cannot be ridden on the boardwalk at Main Beach, within city parks, or upon sidewalks in the existing code, but law enforcement officials said there was a need for electric transportation devices — including scooters — to be treated separately.

Under the ordinance, e-bike speeds will be limited to 25 miles per hour within the city limits. If there are any passengers, they must ride in a seat attached to the vehicle, and all minors who either operate one, or ride as a passenger, will be required to wear a helmet.

Those operating e-bikes must also travel in the same direction as vehicular traffic, obey posted street signs, and observe the right-of-way for cars and pedestrians, as outlined in the California Vehicle Code.

Violations of the ordinance will be punishable by administrative citation and a fine. A first offense would be subject to a fine of up to $100, a second would incur a fine of as much as $200, and each subsequent violation within a year would result in a fine not to exceed $500. If a violation is committed by a minor, a citation could be issued to both the person operating the device and a parent or guardian.

The city could also impound electric transportation devices whose riders violate the ordinance. If the operator of the impounded device is a minor, it would be released to an adult responsible for the child after the impound fee has been paid.

City Manager Dave Kiff said the new ordinance will go into effect May 8. City staff will return to the council with a report on the results of enforcement six months later.

Traffic Sgt. Thomas Spratt said the department has an aggressive plan in place for public education and enforcement of the ordinance.

“That’s something we’ve been working on,” Spratt said. “We’re going to be coordinating with Orange County Parks and possibly the Sheriff’s Department in the areas of our city that buffer the county parks and trails, so we have those things in plan, and hopefully we’ll see some good results. But it is an education and enforcement component, depending upon the individual, how receptive they are and how extreme the violation is.

“It includes how old they are. We’re obviously going to treat a 30-year-old a little differently than we would a 12-year-old that’s on a bike, and that’s what we really like about the ordinance. As opposed to the vehicle code, it allows us to bring the parents into the fold and take a little bit different action and plan of attack that can enhance that educational component before enforcement.”

Laguna Beach Police Lt. Jesse Schmidt added that school resource officers will conduct training and safety education classes on campuses. Quarterly e-bike training and public safety courses will also be offered to the community.

