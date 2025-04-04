Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, April 3, 2025
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Creatives lock in at Newport Beach Library sound lab, donations sought to upgrade into podcast friendly space
- Laguna’s Main Beach Park renovations expected to be completed in May
- Costa Mesa names UC Irvine poetry instructor Danielle Hanson its first poet laureate
- Jack’s Surfboards Pro surfing event returns this weekend in Huntington Beach
Inside
- Newport Harbor’s Natalie McCarty sweeps the hurdles at O.C. championships
- Los Amigos softball learning, looking for more success
