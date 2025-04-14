Man rescued after falling off 20-foot cliff in Laguna Beach

(Courtesy of the city of Laguna Beach, Department of Marine Safety)

Authorities rescued a 38-year-old man who fell 20-feet off a cliff on Saturday in Laguna Beach.

A 38-year-old man was rescued by helicopter after a dangerous 20-foot cliff fall this weekend, Laguna Beach lifeguards reported in a video shared on Instagram.

Laguna Beach Fire Department and the Orange County Fire Authority responded to the cliff fall at an undisclosed location along the coast on Saturday, officials said.

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. His name was not immediately released.

This was the first-ever rescue mission for Orange County Fire Authority’s OCFA Firehawk helicopter, officials said.

“High tide and sizable waves created unstable footing and made a traditional exit too dangerous. LBFD paramedics stabilized the patient on scene, and OCFA’s Firehawk helicopter completed a hoist rescue to transport him for further medical treatment,” officials said.

Authorities warned beachgoers to exercise caution.

“Laguna Beach’s coastline is beautiful and fun to explore — but it demands caution,” officials said. “The rocks are slick, unstable and often unpredictable. Always check in with a lifeguard before venturing near the cliffs or exploring the rocky shore. We’re trained, ready and here to help keep you safe.”