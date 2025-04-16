Newport Beach’s 10th annual Mayor’s Egg Race everything it was cracked up to be

Newport Beach Mayor Joe Stapleton rolls a pink wooden egg alongside Jules Weber, Councilwoman Sara Weber’s daughter, during the Mayor’s Egg Race on Saturday at Civic Center lawn.

An estimated crowd of about 2,000 people flocked to the lawn at the Newport Beach Civic Center Saturday morning to take part in a local springtime tradition, the Mayor’s Egg Race.

Clayton Witmer, 3 carefully balances his pink wooden egg on a spoon as he makes his way down the egg race lane at Civic Center lawn Saturday. (Susan Hoffman)

The 10th annual iteration of the popular, free event started at 10 a.m. in cool, overcast weather and concluded at noon. Midway through the gathering Newport Beach Mayor Joe Stapleton joined children to roll a pastel pink wooden egg — using his wits and a wooden spoon — down one of the designated competition lanes set up for the main event.

Shumki Fujii, 5 and younger brother Kaito, 3 create bubbles during the 10th annual Newport Beach Mayor’s Egg Race Saturday at Civic Center lawn. (Susan Hoffman)

Families also enjoyed games, bounce houses, bubbles, rides on a miniature train and photos with the Easter Bunny.

Ruby McFadden, 9, seated at left, visits the Easter Bunny Saturday with her 4-year-old brother Finn during Newport Beach 10th annual Mayor’s Egg Race event held at the Civic Center lawn. (Susan Hoffman)

The idea for the Newport Beach Mayor’s Egg Race was sparked by the White House Easter Egg Roll, an annual Washington, D.C. tradition dating back to 1878 that repeats this year on Monday, April 21, the day after Easter.