Newport Beach’s 10th annual Mayor’s Egg Race everything it was cracked up to be
An estimated crowd of about 2,000 people flocked to the lawn at the Newport Beach Civic Center Saturday morning to take part in a local springtime tradition, the Mayor’s Egg Race.
The 10th annual iteration of the popular, free event started at 10 a.m. in cool, overcast weather and concluded at noon. Midway through the gathering Newport Beach Mayor Joe Stapleton joined children to roll a pastel pink wooden egg — using his wits and a wooden spoon — down one of the designated competition lanes set up for the main event.
Families also enjoyed games, bounce houses, bubbles, rides on a miniature train and photos with the Easter Bunny.
The idea for the Newport Beach Mayor’s Egg Race was sparked by the White House Easter Egg Roll, an annual Washington, D.C. tradition dating back to 1878 that repeats this year on Monday, April 21, the day after Easter.
