Keck Medicine of USC opens new cancer treatment and imaging clinic in Newport Beach

Keck Medicine of USC expanded their presence in Orange County with the opening of a new cancer treatment and imaging center in Newport Beach, which they celebrated with an open house on Thursday, May 8.

The new state-of-the-art facility is located in a 12,500-square-foot space at 4590 MacArthur Blvd., near John Wayne Airport. That’s just 15 minutes away from USC Norris’ oncology locations in Newport Beach and Irvine, which means patients at those sites may no longer have to drive an hour north to get treatment.

“Our commitment is to bring world class, specialized, academic medicine to your patients without them having to brave the 5 Freeway all the way to Los Angeles,” said Rod Hanners, chief executive of Keck Medicine of USC. “Our new, beautiful space is designed to create a relaxing, serene environment to help patients feel at ease while facing one of the biggest challenges of their lives.”

Keck Medicine of USC opened a new radiation and imaging facility in Newport Beach equipped to provide state-of-the-art treatment. (Ulisses Barajas)

The facility on MacArthur is the first radiation treatment site in Orange County equipped to offer SCINTIX, a new form of therapy designated as a “breakthrough” method of care for lung and bone cancer by the Food and Drug Administration. The new clinic had welcomed the first patient to undergo the treatment on Wednesday.

SCINTIX uses radioactive dyes to highlight cancer cells, providing up to the minute updates about their location in a patient’s body. That allows proprietary equipment to precisely target tumors with radiation while minimizing harm to healthy cells.

“Keck’s new location in Newport Beach is impressive,” said Marcia Manker, MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center chief executive. “This new center offers the (SCINTIX) ReflexXion X1 technology, giving patients with lung or bone metastases a better prognosis.”