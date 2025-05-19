Costa Mesa motorcyclist critically injured in collision with truck in Garden Grove

A 2023 Chevrolet Silverado was turning left on Lampson Street in Garden Grove Friday afternoon when it struck a 20-year-old Costa Mesa motorcyclist traveling south on Magnolia Street.

A 20-year-old Costa Mesa man remained in critical condition Monday, after his motorcycle was struck Friday afternoon by a pickup truck in Garden Grove, according to police.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released to the public, was reportedly traveling south on the 12500 block of Magnolia Street shortly after 1 p.m. when he was struck by a 2023 Chevy Silverado traveling north, according to Sgt. Nick Jensen of the Garden Grove Police Department.

The truck was attempting to turn left onto Lampson Avenue when it collided with the motorcycle — a 2018 Aprilia RSV4, Jensen reported Monday. Someone in the area called police, who arrived on scene to find the motorcyclist unresponsive.

Garden Grove police and firefighters with the Orange County Fire Authority started administering life-saving medical care on the Costa Mesa man, who was transported to a nearby trauma center with critical head and facial injuries, the police spokesman reported.

The driver of the Silverado, described only as a 46-year-old resident of Garden Grove, remained on scene and cooperated with police, as members of the department’s neighborhood traffic unit assumed the investigation. That individual received no injuries, Jensen said.

Southbound lanes on Magnolia, along with eastbound and westbound lanes of Lampson were closed to vehicle traffic for a few hours to accommodate the investigation, according to police.

It does not appear that impairment played a role in the collision, and Jensen confirmed Monday that no charges have been filed against the pickup’s driver. The motorcyclist continues to be hospitalized and was still listed in critical condition three days after the incident.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any additional information or video footage of the collision is encouraged to contact Garden Grove Police Department Investigator John Yergler at (714) 741-5772 or Johny@ggpd.org.