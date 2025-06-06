Back Bay High School’s grad ceremony drives home point that persistence pays off

A Back Bay High School graduate Thursday shows off his diploma, following the school’s graduation ceremony in Newport Beach.

Students of Newport-Mesa Unified School District’s Back Bay High School celebrated a milestone accomplishment this week that some, at one point in their lives, may have thought would never come.

A class of 94 graduates gathered Thursday inside Newport Beach’s St. Andrews Presbyterian Church for a commencement ceremony that lasted but a few moments, yet represented a major personal and educational milestone.

Graduates of Newport-Mesa Unified’s Back Bay High School laugh during remarks at the class of 2025 graduation at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Newport Beach. (Newport-Mesa Unified School District)

Student speakers Persia Nazar and Aida Gonzalez offered words of hope to classmates, many of whom came to Back Bay High to recover credits and coursework they could not complete at their schools of residence.

Loved ones lined the church’s wooden pews, cheering and applauding as graduates individually walked to shake administrators’ hands and receive their diplomas.

Among this year’s graduates, 70 plan to matriculate into two-year colleges, while five say they will enroll in trade schools in the fall semester. Twenty-three earned scholarships totaling $30,750.

Back Bay High School graduates Thursday posed with family and friends at Newport Beach’s St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. (Newport-Mesa Unified School District)

Back Bay High Principal Scott Mazurier offered additional words of inspiration to the class of 2025 ahead of Thursday’s commencement, reminding seniors that they themselves are the most important factor in their own success.

“This is just the beginning of your journey. Embrace every opportunity that comes your way, and never be afraid to dream big and set audacious goals for yourself,” Mazurier advised.

“Yes, failure and rough seas are a part of life, but they are not reasons to give up. Continue to learn from your mistakes, persevere through challenges, and keep pushing forward with determination and resilience.”

--Daily Pilot Staff