Newport Beach police union contract to cost city $19 million over three years

New premium pay adjustments for sworn Newport Beach police officers working detective, SWAT, crisis negotiation team and field training assignments are included in a tentative three-year contract approved by the City Council.

After spending a few months hammering out a deal at the negotiating table, Newport Beach gave initial approval of a tentative three-year contract reached with a union representing its rank-and-file police officers.

The City Council voted to advance the tentative agreement with the Newport Beach Police Assn. during the consent calendar portion of the May 27 council meeting. Though the council did not discuss the contract during the sweeping vote, a city staff report outlined a number of its key provisions.

The proposed terms provide for annual 4% raises for sworn and unsworn officers. If given a second and final approval by the council, the raises would be retroactive to May 31, 2025.

Advertisement

“We believe the provisions of the contract reflect the tremendous value of public safety professionals to our community,” said John Pope, spokesperson for Newport Beach. “The negotiations were collaborative and respectful, building upon a strong existing relationship between city management, the council and the union.”

Contract bargaining between the city and the Newport Beach Police Assn. began in March, months ahead of the current contract’s Nov. 30 expiration.

The tentative agreement covers a swath of employment issues including holiday time, medical cafeteria allowances, longevity pay for unsworn officers and retirement contributions to CalPERS.

New premium pay adjustments for sworn officers working detective, SWAT, crisis negotiation team and field training assignments are also included as key provisions.

Joe De Julio, president of the Newport Beach Police Assn., thanked Mayor Joe Stapleton and the rest of the council for moving the agreement forward.

“This contract solidifies the commitment that the Newport Beach City Council has made to our officers and the continued safety of Newport Beach,” he said. “It not only ensures that our officers are supported and valued, but it also reinforces Newport Beach’s commitment to public safety.”

The total cost of the agreement is estimated to be $19.3 million.

Newport Beach officials will return with a $360,000 budget amendment to cover the contract’s cost for the current fiscal year.

“The City Council was focused on not only attracting but retaining high quality police officers, which best serves the community over the long term,” Pope noted.

Council members are scheduled to cast the second procedural vote approving the new contract at their June 10 meeting.