The Crowd: Table for 10 event benefits The Teen Project

The outstanding chefs deserve kudos, for this complex outing is costly and time-consuming. And it is a labor of love for the charity, the Teen Project. Founder and director Lauri Burns was front and center, extolling praise on the contributing chefs, as well as on the generous crowd, ultimately bringing in some $340,000 for the charity, which is dedicated to rescuing young girls from homelessness, child abuse and drug addiction. There is also a special program for women who have been victims of sex trafficking.