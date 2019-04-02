DAILY PILOT

‘I thought I was going to die,’ Arco employee says after gunman robs store in Huntington Beach

By KTLA
Apr 02, 2019 | 11:45 AM
A gunman is seen in a surveillance image robbing an Arco food mart in Huntington Beach late Monday. (OnScene.TV, via KTLA)

Police in Huntington Beach are searching for a man who robbed an Arco food mart at gunpoint late Monday.

The robbery occurred about 11:30 p.m. at the Arco gas station at the intersection of Edwards Street and West McFadden Avenue.

Employee Randy Carbajao said he saw a man wearing a bandanna in the passenger seat of an SUV in the parking lot.

“Immediately I knew something bad was going to happen,” Carbajao said.

Surveillance images from the store showed the robber pointing a gun at the cashier’s counter after entering.

The gunman demanded money, which Carbajao said he immediately placed on the counter. The robber then fled.

“I thought I was going to die,” said Carbajao, who started working at the store in February.

A second employee was in the store but was in a separate room at the time of the robbery, Carbajao said.

The gunman was wearing a dark blue or black bandanna with a baseball cap and a long-sleeved shirt.

