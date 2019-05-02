Man surrenders after standoff in Newport Beach following multi-city chase

A police pursuit and standoff ended in a parking lot near Newport Beach’s Fashion Island on Wednesday afternoon when a man in a Mercedes-Benz surrendered to police.
The chase started in Laguna Beach, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said, and deputies joined it in Dana Point at about 3:20 p.m.
The slow-moving pursuit ultimately involved multiple law enforcement agencies and wound through various roadways in Costa Mesa, Irvine and Newport Beach before the Mercedes driver stopped in a parking lot at 1441 Avocado Ave. in the Newport Center area. The car was quickly surrounded by police officers with guns drawn.
The driver backed the Mercedes into an enclosed area of the lot and sat with one hand on the steering wheel and the other on the passenger seat.
At about 4:55 p.m., after an armored police vehicle pulled up behind the Mercedes, the suspect exited, got on the ground and surrendered before officers led him away. The man’s identity was not immediately available.
KTLA-TV/5 reported that the driver was suspected of being a felony parole violator and told police he was armed.
“Officers don’t want to use force,” Laguna Beach police Sgt. Jim Cota said on KABC-TV/7. “We couldn’t ask for a better situation … him boxed in.”
Several roads in the area were closed during the standoff.
