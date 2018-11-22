Around Town: French artist donates painting of late Costa Mesa fire captain

The Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Department has accepted a donated painting in memory of Capt. Mike Kreza, who died Nov. 5 after being struck by a van as he rode his bicycle while off duty in Mission Viejo.
French artist Laurent Dareau painted the work.
“Capt. Kreza is gone, stolen too early from our hearts,” Dareau said in a statement. “As a father, I am broken-hearted for his precious daughters and his lovely wife.”
Turkey Trot runs in Huntington Beach on Friday
The Huntington Beach Turkey Trot will begin at 7 a.m. Friday at Bolsa Chica State Beach.
Races include a half-marathon (13.1 miles), a 5K (3.1 miles), a 10K (6.2 miles) and a 15K (9.3 miles) and will start on the beach path at Warner Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway.
About 100 to 150 participants are expected.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2DBDbhu.
Full Moon Drum Circle to meet in Laguna Beach
Musicians, singers and dancers are invited to gather at Aliso Beach Park in Laguna Beach on Friday night for monthly music-making in the moonlight.
The drum circle will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. at 31131 S. Coast Hwy.
Ex-Trump advisor Omarosa Manigault to speak in Newport
Omarosa Manigault, a former advisor to President Trump who made headlines recently with her criticism of him, will speak about her new book, “Unhinged,” at an event Sunday in Newport Beach.
It will begin at 11 a.m. at the New Port Theater, 2905 E. Coast Hwy., Corona del Mar.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2T0J7G3.
Laguna offers emergency-kit backpacks for sale
To help area residents prepare for the threat of fires, mudslides and flooding, the Laguna Beach Police Department is selling emergency-kit backpacks for $50 each.
The backpacks include a hand-crank radio, a flashlight, toiletries, first-aid items, bio-hazard bags and more.
To buy one, visit bit.ly/2DlnFGy or the Laguna Beach Community & Susi Q Center at 380 Third St.
Local nonprofits among 19 in O.C. getting Bank of America grants
Bank of America announced it is donating $375,000 in economic development grants to 19 nonprofits across Orange County.
The organizations include the Art-A-Fair Foundation, Festival of Arts and Sawdust Festival in Laguna Beach; the Pacific Symphony, which performs regularly in Costa Mesa; and the Segerstrom Center for the Arts and South Coast Repertory in Costa Mesa.
Bank of America did not disclose the specific amounts given to each group.
Newport foundation reaches $378 million in assets
The Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation announced that its assets grew to $378 million during the past fiscal year.
Foundation President Shelley Hoss also told more than 600 philanthropists and business and community leaders at the organization’s annual meeting Nov. 14 that it has granted more than $300 million to philanthropic causes around the world in the past five years.
For the fourth consecutive year, the foundation’s grants and scholarships reached nearly $79 million, placing it in the top 2% in grant-making among nearly 800 U.S. community foundations, according to a news release.