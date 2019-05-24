Around Town: Balboa Bay Resort hosts Newport Beach Wine Festival

The 16th annual Newport Beach Wine Festival brings wine, whisky and cheese tastings to the Balboa Bay Resort from Friday to Sunday.
The event begins at 6 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday at 1221 W. Coast Hwy. in Newport Beach.
For tickets and more information, visit bit.ly/2rVBuF9.
Sunset Serenades and World Music Series brings free concerts to Laguna
Free concerts will be held the next four Fridays in Laguna Beach as part of the Sunset Serenades and World Music Series.
Each concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Heisler Park Amphitheater at Cliff Drive and Jasmine Street.
Jimmy Z & the Z Tribe will perform Friday, Inca will play May 31, Jessica Fichot is slated for June 7 and Minyo Station will perform June 14.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2W1Zfwn.
Orange Coast College to hold 71st commencement ceremony
Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa will give out more than 5,400 associate degrees and certificates of achievement at its 71st commencement ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Gabriel Caliendo, vice president of research and development and principal chef of Lazy Dog restaurants, will be the featured speaker. Caliendo, OCC’s 2019 Alumni of the Year, studied and taught in the college’s culinary arts program.
OCC is at 2701 Fairview Road.
A live stream of the ceremony will be available at bit.ly/2IYnxQz.
Scottish Fest returns to OC Fair & Event Center
The annual Scottish Fest will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa.
The event will feature more than 400 bagpipers and drummers, Celtic bands on five stages, a Scottish clan row, sheep herding, Highland dancing, Irish step dancing, Scottish athletics, Scottish food and whisky, more than 70 vendors, and tributes to military and civilian fighters and first responders.
A children's glen will include inflatable jumpers, games and junior athletics.
Gate prices are $23 per day or $33 for both days for adults, $20 and $26 for senior citizens and students with ID, and $5 and $6 for children.
For more information, visit scottishfest.com.
Monarch Butterfly Day Saturday at Mile Square Regional Park
The 10th annual Monarch Butterfly Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Mile Square Regional Park, 16801 Euclid St., Fountain Valley.
The free OC Parks event will feature educational talks from butterfly experts, crafts, face painting and a balloon artist. Attendees will also be taught how to create their own butterfly garden.
For more information, visit ocparks.com/milesquare.
Liquid Run to feature inflatable obstacle course in Newport Beach
The annual Liquid Run will return all day Saturday through Monday with an inflatable obstacle course at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort, 1131 Back Bay Drive, Newport Beach.
Tickets start at $59. For more information, visit bit.ly/2K0eqPe.
LagunaPalooza concert to raise money for youth shelter
The first LagunaPalooza Concert for Charity will be held from 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Hotel Seven4one, 741 S. Coast Hwy., Laguna Beach.
The event will feature live music by “American Idol” contestant Andrew Bloom, an open bar, gourmet cuisine and a silent auction to raise funds for Waymakers’ Laguna Beach Youth Shelter and the National 9-99 Police and Sheriff Foundation.
Tickets can be purchased for $150 at WaymakersOC.org.
Newport Beach tennis tournament to benefit wounded veterans
The Wounded Warrior Project will hold its third annual Veterans Memorial Charity Tennis Tournament from Saturday to Monday at the Newport Beach Tennis Club, 2601 Eastbluff Drive.
The organization is aiming to raise $50,000 to help injured veterans.
For more information and a schedule of events, visit veteransmemorialtennis.com.
Boots on the Beach brings country music to Newport Dunes
Boots on the Beach will present country tunes from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort, 1131 Back Bay Drive, Newport Beach.
The event will feature Garth Brooks tribute act Garth Live and Brooks & Dunn tribute Neon Circus.
There also will be line dancing and food trucks.
Admission is $20. For more information, visit bit.ly/2VgneHT.
Huntington Beach event to honor late guitarist Dick Dale
The International Surfing Museum in Huntington Beach will hold a special Surfin’ Sundays event this Sunday in honor of late surf guitarist Dick Dale.
The free event will run from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Huntington Beach Pier at Main Street and Pacific Coast Highway. It will include a paddle-out and performances by local bands.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2VXyLfj.
Asian Pacific American Heritage Month luncheon slated for Costa Mesa
An Asian Pacific American Heritage Month luncheon will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Old Vine Cafe, 2937 Bristol St., Costa Mesa.
A panel moderated by Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley will include local Asian business leaders.
Admission is $45. RSVPs are required by Sunday at costamesachamber.com/events.
Huntington Beach workshop to focus on dangers of vaping
The Ocean View School District is partnering with the Orange County Department of Education to hold a free workshop on vaping prevention at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Spring View Middle School, 16662 Trudy Lane, Huntington Beach.
The program will focus on the look of new electronic cigarettes, the risks of vaping and how to talk to children about vaping, among other related topics.
For more information, call (714) 966-4412.
UC Irvine professor appointed dean of School of Physical Sciences
Professor James Bullock, UC Irvine’s chairman of physics and astronomy, was recently appointed dean of the School of Physical Sciences.
Since arriving at UCI in 2004, Bullock has overseen the establishment of the school’s Center for 2D Materials Research and the recruitment of nine new faculty members.
The School of Physical Sciences has 2,100 undergraduate students, more than 500 graduate students and 159 faculty members.
“Professor Bullock is an outstanding scientist, gifted teacher and strong leader,” UCI Chancellor Howard Gillman said in a statement. “He has been a great department head, and I am delighted that he has agreed to serve as dean.”
Submissions open for Laguna Beach photo contest
Entries are being accepted for the annual Laguna Beach photo contest, which runs through June 5.
Photographers must submit high-resolution photos reflecting the theme “Urban Laguna Beach,” referring to downtown and away from the beach.
Anyone can enter. First prize is $500. Other winners receive $100.
Photos can be submitted at bit.ly/2019LBphotocontest.
For a list of contest rules and other information, visit lagunabeachcity.net/photocontest.
‘Harvey’ coming to Laguna Playhouse
The Laguna Playhouse will feature the Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy play “Harvey” from Wednesday to June 16 at 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.
The production stars French and Vanessa Stewart.
For more information and tickets, visit bit.ly/2EnYzXh.
Miss Huntington Beach to be honored at ceremony
A ceremony honoring Miss Huntington Beach will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the City Hall rose garden, 2000 Main St.
The event will celebrate Lily Orlando, this year’s pageant winner.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2X20JmI.
Athletic awards to honor Newport Beach student-athletes
The 58th annual athletic awards for Newport Harbor, Corona del Mar and Sage Hill high schools will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hyatt Regency John Wayne Airport, 4545 MacArthur Blvd., Newport Beach.
Chris Duplanty, a three-time Olympian in water polo, will be a featured speaker.
Tickets are $55. For more information, visit bit.ly/2K5E310.
Tour to offer an inside look of John Wayne Airport
A lunch event Thursday will provide a private tour of John Wayne Airport.
The program will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the airport administration building, 3160 Airway Ave., Costa Mesa.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2Wu9A3H.
Newport Beach foundation to raise money for disabled
The Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation will hold a 24-hour giving day for local disabled people on Thursday.
The organization hopes to raise $95,000 during the online effort for the Dayle McIntosh Center, Down Syndrome Assn. of Orange County, Family Support Network, Free Wheelchair Mission, Project Independence, Rehabilitation Institute of Southern California, Speech and Language Development Center, United Cerebral Palsy Assn. of Orange County and Vocational Visions.
The event is part of the foundation’s plans to aid local nonprofits with a series of giving days.
To donate online, visit bit.ly/2YIE2En.
Duck-A-Thon returning to Huntington Beach Pier
Thousands of plastic ducks will ride the waves in the annual Duck-A-Thon from May 31 to June 2 at the Huntington Beach Pier.
The first day will feature a vendor festival and food and wine tasting from noon to 9 p.m. The vendor festival and a baby duck race will be held between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. June 1 and a corporate duck race will join the vendor festival between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. June 2.
The winner of the baby duck race gets $1,000. Baby ducks cost $15 to $30; corporate ducks are $150 each or $500 for five.
Tickets for the food and wine tasting are $60 to $80.
The Duck-A-Thon raises funds for AltaMed Medical and Dental Group of Huntington Beach.
For more information, visit duckathon.altamedfoundation.org.
Hoag Hospital offers mental health program for high school credit
The After-School Program for Interventions and Resiliency Education Program at Hoag Hospital was recently accredited by the Western Assn. of Schools and Colleges, allowing high school students to receive school credit.
The program — which is offered to the Newport-Mesa and Tustin school districts — requires students to take an eight-week course about mental health.
The program is the first time Hoag has offered a school credit option for teenagers.
For more information, visit hoag.org/ASPIRE.
Orange County Sanitation District selects new environmental director
The Fountain Valley-based Orange County Sanitation District has chosen Lan Wiborg as its new director of environmental services.
Wiborg has served in the water industry for about two decades, with roles including San Diego’s deputy public utilities director of long-range planning and water resources.
“Lan was selected from a talented pool of candidates,” Orange County Sanitation District General Manager Jim Herberg said in a statement. “Her longstanding relationships within the regulatory community and within the water and wastewater industry will be extremely valuable when it comes to managing OCSD’s environmental and regulatory programs.”
Nonprofit raises more than $520,000 for domestic violence programs
Human Options raised more than $520,000 for domestic violence programs at a recent gala at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach.
More than 300 community members attended the event. Newport Beach resident and Human Options board Vice President Celina Doka was honored for her advocacy against domestic violence.
“As we work to move the community toward collective change, we depend on the commitment of supporters like Celina to further our vision of a future in which every person and family in Orange County experiences safe, healthy relationships and lives free from fear,” Human Options Chief Executive Maricela Rios-Faust said in a statement. “We are proud to honor Celina, whose visionary leadership helps us break the cycle of relationship violence and make the world a safer place for all.”