Around Town: Heroes Hall event to celebrate Army’s 244th anniversary

An event celebrating the Army’s 244th anniversary will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Heroes Hall veterans museum at the OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa.
The free program will include food and music.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2WEPrnc.
Coastline College holds Innovation Expo in Newport
Coastline College will present an Innovation Expo and new brand launch from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at its Newport Beach campus, 1515 Monrovia Ave.
The expo will include more than 30 interactive “tables of innovation,” featuring virtual reality, cybersecurity demonstrations, drone piloting and digital art, that focus on programs, courses and services offered to students.
Free food will be provided, and parking and entry are also free.
For more information or to RSVP, visit bit.ly/2MFPTCa.
Fête de la Musique returns to Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach will fill with music Saturday afternoon for the annual Fête de la Musique presented by the Laguna Beach Sister Cities Assn.
About 40 musical groups will serenade visitors from a variety of spots on Main Beach and throughout downtown.
The party begins at noon and runs until 4 p.m.
For more information, visit lagunabeachsistercities.com.
55th Newport Beach art event to feature more than 300 juried works
The 55th annual Newport Beach Art Exhibition will show more than 300 works from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Newport Beach Civic Center, 100 Civic Center Drive.
The free event, organized by the city Arts Commission, will include paintings, mixed media, sculptures and photography.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2wOzSiy.
Chili at the Beach set Saturday in Huntington
The annual Chili at the Beach will help celebrate Father’s Day weekend on Saturday in Huntington Beach.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the 100 to 300 blocks of Main and Fifth streets.
Funds from the chili cook-off and salsa tasting will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Huntington Valley.
There will be live entertainment, activities for children, street vendors and an art walk and silent auction.
Admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2MIVJma.
International Surfing Day celebration returns to Huntington Beach
The 14th annual International Surfing Day will be commemorated from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday on the sand near Huntington Beach Pier at 400 Pacific Coast Hwy.
The free event, organized by the Surfrider Foundation, will include a beach cleanup, live music and environmental education.
For more information, visit bit.ly/31wWr9y.
Cigar and spirits tasting event coming to Newport Beach
Cigar & Spirits magazine will present its ninth annual West Coast Cigar & Spirits Tasting from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Newport Beach Hyatt Regency hotel, 1107 Jamboree Road.
Guests can sample drinks and smokes while listening to live music and other entertainment.
Tickets range from $120 to $1,250.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2KPGWU3.
Christian author visits Newport Beach for Mass and book signing
Christian author Greg Boyle will host a Mass and book signing at 5 p.m. Saturday at Our Lady Queen of Angels church, 2046 Mar Vista Drive, Newport Beach.
Boyle wrote the books “Barking to the Choir” and “Tattoos on the Heart” and founded Los Angeles-based Homeboy Industries, a gang intervention and rehabilitation organization.
175 high school seniors to be honored at Costa Mesa event
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast’s “College Bound” program will present a graduation ceremony from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Costa Mesa.
The organization will honor 175 high school seniors at the event, which will be held at the Julianne & George Argyros Plaza at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive.
The club also will award 29 students with scholarships ranging from $650 to $5,000.
“Jurassic Park” screening in Newport Beach
The Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort will host a screening of “Jurassic Park” at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Guests can watch the film from inflatable tubes in the bay at 1131 Back Bay Drive, Newport Beach.
Tickets range from $10 to $30. For more information, visit bit.ly/2Zl1NTm.
Concerts on the Green return to Newport Beach
The city of Newport Beach will present its annual Concerts on the Green summer series starting Sunday, when local band the Side Deal performs at 6 p.m.
Regional band Smith will follow on July 7. Queen tribute band Queen Nation will play Aug. 25, and ’80s cover band Flashback Heart Attack will take the stage Sept. 15.
All performances will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the grass at the Newport Beach Civic Center, 100 Civic Center Drive.
For more information, visit bit.ly/31wgiWw.
Dog adoption event Sunday in Huntington Beach
A Wags N’ Wine event will bring food, wine and dogs to Huntington Beach on Sunday.
Visitors will have a chance to adopt dogs and participate in a silent auction, dancing and other activities.
The event will run from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Paséa Hotel & Spa, 21080 Pacific Coast Hwy.
All proceeds will go to the Waggin’ Trails Rescue Foundation.
For more information, visit wagsnwine.com.
Sherman Library & Gardens debuts exhibit with oversize furniture
Sherman Library & Gardens is inviting the public to check out a new exhibit featuring an assortment of oversize outdoor furniture.
“Kickin’ Back at Sherman Gardens” runs through Sept. 22 and includes a “humongous hot-pink Adirondack chair, a gigantic striped sling chair, a garden daybed with soft pillows, the tasseled tree hammock, an outdoor swing and a retro rattan peacock chair embellished with palm fronds and Tillandsia,” according to a news release.
Sherman Gardens is at 2647 E. Coast Hwy. in Corona del Mar.
For more information, call (949) 673-2261 or visit slgardens.org.
‘I Will Not Make Any More Boring Art’ to open at Laguna Art Museum
No yawning at the Laguna Art Museum this summer. The museum will open an exhibit this weekend from artist John Baldessari titled “I Will Not Make Any More Boring Art.”
Baldessari, who lives in Santa Monica, alters images to make unique prints. One of his first endeavors in printmaking was a 1971 lithograph featuring the same sentence written several times in cursive: “I will not make any more boring art.”
More than 70 Baldessari prints will be on display at the exhibit, which will be open to the public Sunday through Sept. 22.
For more information, visit lagunaartmuseum.org/exhibitions.
Grunion runs coming next week
The grunion are running this month, and Newport Beach and Corona del Mar State Beach are considered among the better places to see them.
Thousands of the little silver fish emerge from the ocean to spawn at various Southern California beaches during the highest tides from as early as March to as late as August, though April through June tends to be the most active period.
The female fish will wash ashore, wriggle into the sand tail first and lay about 3,000 eggs a few inches deep. The male fish will then wrap around the female to fertilize the eggs. Ten to 14 days later, the eggs hatch and the young fish swim away with the tide.
The next spawning run is expected Monday through June 20, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, which said these are the best periods to see them (though times may vary):
-
Monday: 9:50 to 11:50 p.m.
-
Tuesday: 10:20 p.m. to 12:20 a.m.
-
Wednesday: 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.
-
June 20: 11:35 p.m. to 1:35 a.m.
The second hour is usually better, and the best runs normally are on the second and third nights of the four-night period, the department said.
To catch grunion, a California fishing license is required for anyone 16 and older, and no holes may be dug in the beach to entrap them, according to the department. Grunion may be taken only by hand.
Oak View Elementary to celebrate new 10,975-square-foot gym
The Ocean View School District will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of a gymnasium at Oak View Elementary School from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The event will feature guest speakers, refreshments and tours of the new 10,975-square-foot gym.
Oak View Elementary is at 17241 Oak Lane, Huntington Beach.
Free senior expo set in Fountain Valley
A free senior expo will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Center at Founders Village Senior and Community Center, 17967 Bushard St., Fountain Valley.
Guests can visit vendor booths, have lunch and participate in a drawing.
For more information, call (714) 593-4446.
Summerfest returning to Fountain Valley
The annual Fountain Valley Summerfest will bring music, art and food to the Fountain Valley Recreation Center and Sports Park during its run June 20 through 23.
The festival opens at 5 p.m. June 20 and 21 and 2 p.m. June 22 and 23 at 16400 Brookhurst St.
June 20 is a preview night with rides and karaoke. June 22 will feature a classic car and truck show and a craft beer festival and fireworks. Musicians will close out the program June 23.
For more information, visit fvsummerfest.com.
Pacific Marine Mammal Center offering learning experience for teens
The Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach will offer a summer experience for teenagers to learn marine mammal rehabilitation.
The program, which costs $500 per person, will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays from June 24 to 28 and July 29 to Aug. 2.
Participants ages 15 to 17 will shadow a veterinarian who cares for seals and sea lions at the center.
For more information, visit pacificmmc.org.
UC Irvine appoints new director of intercollegiate athletics
UC Irvine Chancellor Howard Gillman recently appointed Paula Smith as director of intercollegiate athletics.
With nearly 30 years’ experience in college athletic administration, Smith started her career at the Big West Conference office. She was associate athletics director at UC Riverside from 2001 to 2006.
“I am honored to be appointed by Chancellor Gillman to lead UCI athletics,” Smith said in a statement. “UCI is a special place, and I am excited to work on behalf of its outstanding coaches, talented student-athletes and dedicated staff to continue building on our success and tradition of excellence.”
UCI students receive scholarships
A UC Irvine senior and a recent alumna have received Fulbright Scholarships, the university announced Thursday.
Joyce Huang Nguy, who is graduating this year with degrees in political science and education sciences, and recent psychological science graduate Madeleine Hart will study, teach and conduct research abroad in the upcoming academic year as part of the Fulbright U.S. Student Program.
The university also announced that civil engineering sophomore Woojin Song has received the Donald A. Strauss Scholarship for Public Service and that two students — Noreen Garcia and Kimmai Phan — were accepted into the National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship Program.
“These students are to be commended for having the courage to imagine for themselves a future different from what they may have started college with, and especially for the endurance and steadfastness to see the process through to the end,” Rose Jones, director of the UCI Scholarship Opportunities Program, said in a statement.