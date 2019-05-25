Chargers’ tight end gives a jolt — and new shoes — to youngsters at Costa Mesa Boys & Girls Club

Members of the Boys & Girls Club in Eastside Costa Mesa got some new kicks this week — and didn’t even have to foot the bill.
UnitedHealthcare and Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry teamed up Thursday to give out 166 pairs of new athletic shoes at the club, 2131 Tustin Ave.
The donation was partly funded through a $14,000 grant from UnitedHealthcare, according to a news release.
Henry — a fourth-year pro who was a consensus All-American as a collegiate player at the University of Arkansas — also led youngsters through some group stretching exercises.
The Chargers are headquartered in Costa Mesa and hold their annual preseason training camp at the city’s Jack R. Hammett Sports Complex.
For more information about the Costa Mesa Boys & Girls club, visit boysandgirlsclub.com.