Bicyclist, 78, dies after being struck by car in Huntington Beach

A 78-year-old bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle in Huntington Beach died from his injuries.
Charles Kam of Huntington Beach was riding near the intersection of Edwards Street and Varsity Drive just before 9 a.m. Nov. 18 when he was struck by a car, leaving him in critical condition, Huntington Beach police said.
Kam was taken to a hospital and died Nov. 20, the Orange County coroner’s office said.
The cause of death has not been determined, the coroner’s office said Tuesday, and the crash is still under investigation.
The driver of the car stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, authorities said. No arrest was made, police said.