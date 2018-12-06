Biz News: Kardashian West beauty store open at South Coast Plaza through February

Kim Kardashian West was in Costa Mesa on Tuesday to greet shoppers and fans at the opening of her new KKW Beauty and Fragrance pop-up store at South Coast Plaza.
The shop, between Carousel and Jewel courts, offers products from both of Kardashian West’s collections, KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance, including products that previously sold out online, according to South Coast Plaza.
“Additionally, two new collections will launch in-store: Crystal Purse Spray Trio, a collection of travel size Crystal Gardenias in each of the three scents, and three new Kimoji Hearts scents for Valentine’s Day,” according to news release from the mall.
The shop is scheduled to be open through February.
2 new stores win approval in Laguna Beach
Two new stores are set to open in Laguna Beach following unanimous approval from the Planning Commission on Wednesday night.
ATTU, a clothing boutique for women ages 30 to 50, will sell original items from designer Jessica Harmon, a Laguna Beach native. ATTU will take the place of Thee Foxes’ Trot at 260 Forest Ave.
Harmon said her store will offer “sustainable, ethical fashions,” with items made from upcycled fabric and natural fibers.
“It’s just been a dream of mine to open a store here where I grew up,” she said.
She currently owns KISKA Boutique, a women’s clothing store on South Coast Highway, with her father, James, who previously operated the women’s clothing store Ivory Moon on Forest Avenue.
The commission also approved Sky Glory, a gift shop that will take the place previously occupied by Puppies & People Too at 451 S. Coast Hwy., on the ground floor of the Hotel Laguna building. The store will sell a mix of children’s clothing items as well as accessories and California-based art.
Olympic gymnast to visit Macy’s to benefit Make-A-Wish
Macy’s at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa will host Olympic gold medal gymnast Laurie Hernandez from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
She will join children for letter writing to Santa, treats and stories. Her appearance is organized by Make-A-Wish Orange County & the Inland Empire, and Macy’s will donate $1 to the nonprofit for each letter written through Dec. 24 as part of its annual Believe campaign.
New kitchen and cafe opens at South Coast Plaza
Maine-based specialty food producer Stonewall Kitchen opened its first retail location on the West Coast at South Coast Plaza.
The spot in Macy’s at the Costa Mesa mall features a cooking school and cafe with New England fare. Classes will include a clam bake and an annual celebration of late chef and TV personality Julia Child, according to a news release.
Chipotle donates $380,000 to wildfire aid
Newport Beach-based Chipotle Mexican Grill recently donated $380,000 to the United Way’s California wildfire relief efforts.
The chain hosted a fundraiser in November, with 75,000 people showing their support at 154 participating restaurants.
“United Way is incredibly grateful that Chipotle continues to reach out during these natural disasters to help those in need,” Lisa Bowman, United Way Worldwide’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “So many people, homes and communities have been affected by the California wildfires, and it will take time to get back to any semblance of normalcy.”
Chipotle also donated meals to volunteers at the American Red Cross of Los Angeles.
Gelson’s hosts toy drive through Dec. 15
Gelson’s Markets in Newport Beach and Laguna Beach are having a toy drive through Dec. 15.
Guests are invited to bring new and unwrapped toys for infants, children and adolescents to a donation section of the stores.
Beneficiaries will include Toys for Tots and Children’s Hospital of Orange County.
New winter sport shop opens in Costa Mesa
OC Snowsports, a ski and snowboard shop, opened recently in Costa Mesa.
The store, at 2306 Newport Blvd., offers rentals, repairs and a selection of equipment and apparel.
El Pollo Loco names new top executive
Costa Mesa-based El Pollo Loco has named a new chief marketing officer, the Orange County Business Journal reported.
Hector Munoz previously worked for Church’s Chicken, Taco Bell and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.
El Pollo Loco has about 480 locations and $840 million in annual sales.
New beer bar in Newport celebrates Mexican culture
Chihuahua Cerveza, a new taqueria, brewery and beer bar, has opened in Newport Beach.
The business, at 3107 Newport Blvd., features Mexican-style lagers and is inspired by Mexican culture in Southern California.
“We’re a small brewery with a grande bark that is competing with the big dogs,” the business proclaims on its website, chihuahuacerveza.com.
WeWork expands in Costa Mesa
WeWork, a company that provides communal work spaces, has opened a second Costa Mesa location.
The new center is in Park Tower at 695 Town Center Drive. The first location is nearby at 3200 Park Center Drive in the Pacific Arts Plaza.
Newport chauffeur network starts funding campaign
Newport Beach-based Your Car Our Driver, an on-demand chauffeur network founded in 2007, has launched an international crowdfunding campaign with a goal of raising $1.07 million.
“We believe because of our incredibly low overhead, convenient service offering and lack of competition in the marketplace, potential investors will seize the opportunity to invest in our growing brand,” Josef Wojtkow, the company’s president and chief executive, said in a statement. “Through acquisition and aggressive positioning, we plan to use this funding as a springboard to bring Your Car Our Driver to an international audience.”
As of Thursday, the funding campaign had 57 days left and had raised $11,000. For more information, visit startengine.com/your-car-our-driver.