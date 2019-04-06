Biz News: Mesa Verde Country Club completes $7.3-million renovation

The Mesa Verde Country Club in Costa Mesa recently completed a $7.3-million renovation, including expanding the clubhouse kitchen, remodeling the grill and women’s lounge and reconfiguring the dining area, central bar and lobbies. A deck and terrace also were expanded.
Work on the golf course included rebuilt greens, additional fairway bunkers, reconstructed tee complexes and a waterfall by the 18th hole. Visitors also can use new golf carts and three-wheeled electric carts that carry clubs.
The renovation was paid for by Mesa Verde’s equity members, according to a news release.
3Thirty3 in Newport to be replaced by Tavern House
3Thirty3 restaurant in Newport Beach is closing to make way for a new concept.
The restaurant at 333 Bayside Drive opened in 2004. An official closing date has not been announced, but it could be as soon as June, according to a restaurant representative.
In its place will be Tavern House by owners David Wilhelm and Gregg Solomon. After 3Thirty3’s closure, the space will receive updates to its kitchen, menu, furniture and interior. Tavern House is scheduled to open this summer.
The menu will be a mix of classic and creative American dishes, according to a news release.
H.B. restaurant to serve test meals
Henry’s Restaurant, a Huntington Beach establishment named after railroad entrepreneur Henry Huntington that is looking to open this spring, is looking for feedback.
Henry’s will be serving and testing some of its menu items at the Boardwalk restaurant in the Waterfront Beach Resort at 21100 Pacific Coast Hwy., Huntington Beach.
Reservations are available at (714) 845-8494.
Eggslice serving additional days in Costa Mesa
Eggslice in Costa Mesa has expanded its operations.
The breakfast sandwich operation that started nearly 20 years ago in Australia had been serving two days a week in the Shuck Oyster Bar at the OC Mix at 3313 Hyland Ave. It is now serving during breakfast hours Wednesdays through Sundays.
For more information, visit eggslice.com.
Laguna life jacket company starts online fundraising
Laguna Beach-based SafeGrom, a water safety product company, has launched a Kickstarter campaign for its StokeVest, a children’s life jacket featuring handles that make pulling a child out of the water easier.
The company is looking to raise $20,000 by Wednesday. Proceeds will provide life jackets for Wounded Warrior veterans as well as surfing organizations that help children with autism, cystic fibrosis and other conditions.
For more information and to contribute to the campaign, visit safegrom.com.
Newport company partners with wealth advisory firm
Newport Beach-based Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors has partnered with a New England firm, according to a news release.
Heller Wealth Advisors represents clients in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. It has nine employees and $387 million in assets under management.
“We have been looking for the right partnership for quite awhile, knowing that scale would be important to us as the industry evolves toward larger or smaller players,” Jordan Heller, founder of Heller Wealth Advisors, said in a statement. “It was very difficult to find the right fit; it was not about size, but rather, we needed the right culture and focus. Beacon Pointe turned out to be ideal for our team in so many ways.”
Real estate company expands to Newport
Primior, a Diamond Bar-based real estate investment and asset management firm, is expanding with new offices in Newport Beach at 620 Newport Center Drive, Suite 1100.
The company also is opening a location in Beverly Hills.
“We are very gratified by the business growth that is driving this expansion of our presence in these two very strong areas in the SoCal real estate market,” Primior Chief Executive Johnney Zhang said in a statement. “These offices will enable us to be more efficient and responsive to our clients’ needs.”
Escrow company celebrates 10 years
Prominent Escrow Services, which was founded in Newport Beach and has local offices there and in Fountain Valley, is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
The company started in 2009 and has expanded to 12 states, making it one of the largest independent escrow companies in the western United States, according to a news release.