Biz News: Mesa Verde Country Club completes $7.3-million renovation

“We have been looking for the right partnership for quite awhile, knowing that scale would be important to us as the industry evolves toward larger or smaller players,” Jordan Heller, founder of Heller Wealth Advisors, said in a statement. “It was very difficult to find the right fit; it was not about size, but rather, we needed the right culture and focus. Beacon Pointe turned out to be ideal for our team in so many ways.”