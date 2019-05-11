Biz News: Hoag Hospital names labor and delivery nurse as 2019 Nurse of the Year

Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach has named Donna Dessau, an ob/gyn nurse practitioner and labor and delivery nurse, as its 2019 Nurse of the Year.
Dessau, who has worked at Hoag for a decade, was credited with being a role model and mentor and for her clinical excellence. She implemented a “Move It Momma” project to increase patients’ moving about in early labor. She also leads a perinatal loss committee and annual memorial.
“Donna is beloved by patients, nurses and physicians alike for her positive attitude and graceful demeanor,” Tiffany Stewart, director of labor and delivery, said in a statement. “She always has her patients’ best interests at heart and goes above and beyond to educate them on the care that is being administered.”
E-sports facility coming to Surf City
N3rd Street Gamers, an e-sports network based in Philadelphia, plans to open an e-sports hub in Huntington Beach in June, according to a news release.
The facility, dubbed Localhost Battleground, will be within the 22,000-square-foot headquarters of Ultimate Media Ventures at 15241 Transistor Lane. It will host gaming tournaments, camps and more.
It is N3rd’s third such facility and first in California.
Plastic surgeon to present ‘future of beauty’ seminar
Dr. Tim Sayed, a plastic surgeon and body contouring expert, will present a free event about the “future of beauty” on Thursday.
It will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at OC Peel Bar, 456 Old Newport Blvd., Newport Beach.
Topics will include popular cosmetic procedures, breast implant safety and other general safety concerns. Registration is required by visiting eventbrite.com and searching for “future of beauty.”
Newport-based Alliant acquires insurance firm
Newport Beach-based Alliant Insurance Services has acquired Escondido-based North County Insurance, according to a news release.
Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. North County Insurance was founded in 1940.