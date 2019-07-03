Biz News: Huntington Beach-based Rocket Lab completes another launch

Huntington Beach-based Rocket Lab recently completed its third launch of 2019 in New Zealand.
The June 29 mission, dubbed “Make It Rain,” launched seven satellites into orbit. Two of those were for the U.S. Special Operations Command military group.
Rocket Lab now has launched 35 satellites, with a 100% mission success rate for its customers, according to a news release.
“Congratulations to the dedicated teams behind the payloads on this mission, and also to our team for another flawless Electron launch,” said Rocket Lab founder and Chief Executive Peter Beck, in a statement. “It’s a privilege to provide tailored and reliable access to space for small satellites like these, giving each one a smooth ride to orbit and precise deployment, even in a rideshare arrangement.”
Knife Pleat opens in South Coast Plaza
Knife Pleat, a South Coast Plaza restaurant from Michelin-starred chef Tony Esnault and restaurateur Yassmin Sarmadi, is now open.
The modern French restaurant is located on the Costa Mesa shopping center’s luxury level, the Penthouse.
“We conceptualized this restaurant to complement the extraordinary luxury retail collection at South Coast Plaza and named it ‘Knife Pleat’ after the fashion term, as a play on couture and cuisine,” Sarmadi said in a statement. “The restaurant showcases the elevated but approachable cuisine that Tony has cultivated from 25 years of fine dining experience.”
The husband-and-wife team previously opened the Los Angeles-based French restaurants Spring and Church & State.
Knife Pleat takes up a 5,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by Marché Moderne, which moved to Newport Beach. It is currently open for dinner from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It is closed Sunday and Monday.
The restaurant plans to serve lunch and be open seven days a week starting in September.
Costa Mesa detailer to work on Air Force One restoration
Costa Mesa detailer Guillermo Perez of Alpha Professional Detailing has been chosen for a second year to join an Air Force One restoration team at the Museum of Flight in Seattle, according to a news release.
In July, Perez will work on the original presidential jet, a Boeing 707-120 first used in 1959. The plane served Presidents Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson and Richard Nixon.
Perez also will work on historic planes housed at the museum.
Vivera founds nonprofit initiative
Newport Beach-based Vivera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is launching Vivera Cares, a nonprofit initiative to help those struggling to access non-addictive therapies and medications, according to a news release.
“Putting patients first is a big part of Vivera’s purpose, and it is our hope that the sentiment of putting people first will be extended to our local and global community through Vivera Cares,” Olivia Karpinski, co-founder and director of Vivera, said in a statement.
Costa Mesa brewers win award
Two Costa Mesa home brewers recently won an award at the American Homebrewers Assn. competition in Rhode Island.
Matt Cowper and Aaron Vieira took the bronze for their specialty IPA. Only three out of the 475 entries in that category received awards.
Laguna chamber to host social media how-to breakfast
The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce is hosting a social media marketing breakfast panel on July 11 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club community room, 1085 Laguna Canyon Road.
The price is $10 for chamber members and $20 for non-members. Admission includes a continental breakfast.
For more information, or to register, visit lagunabeachchamber.org.
Vans launches Frida Kahlo shoe line
Costa Mesa-based Vans recently debuted a new line that pays tribute to Frida Kahlo, the Mexican artist and activist.
The three shoes are part of the Vault by Vans collection and each showcases a different Kahlo painting. They are available at select Vans retailers. Visit bit.ly/2XjOyG2 for more information.
Stretching studio hosts grand opening
StretchLab Newport-Mesa, a studio offering stretching and wellness classes, is having its grand opening July 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 281 E. 17th St. in Costa Mesa.
Drinks, snacks and demonstrations will be provided.
New Montage garden inspires restaurant menu
Montage Laguna Beach recently installed gardens on its property that serve as inspiration for a special multi-course food and drink menu at Studio, the resort’s on-site restaurant.
One 1,000-square-foot garden features a range of edible flowers, herbs, vegetables, garnishes, fruit trees and produce.
The Montage also planted gardens at its pool with various herbs that will go in mocktails and cocktails served at the resort, 30801 S. Coast Hwy.