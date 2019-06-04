O.C. supervisors greenlight plan for car storage lot at former Huntington Beach landfill

Surf City Auto Group, which operates Huntington Beach Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, plans to store about 1,200 cars on the 11-acre parcel at 18111 Gothard — just south of the Central Park Sports Complex. As the landlord, the county stands to collect up to $250,000 in rent in the first year of the lease, with that figure increasing by 2.5% annually during the initial 10-year term.