Costa Mesa's newly elected mayor and 3 council members take their seats

Foley — a council veteran who has been on the panel since 2014 and also was elected in 2004 and 2008 — returned to the mayor’s seat after being removed from it on a 3-2 council vote in November 2017. Last month, she won it back against her successor, Sandy Genis, in a race that was Costa Mesa voters’ first opportunity to directly elect a mayor. Previously, council members chose the mayor from among themselves.