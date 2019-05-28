Costa Mesa's Harbor Lawn marks Memorial Day for 65th year

Veterans, active-duty military members, their families and many others came together in Orange County and around the nation Monday on Memorial Day to honor those who died serving in the armed forces.
One of the largest commemorations locally was the 65th annual ceremony at Harbor Lawn-Mt. Olive Memorial Park in Costa Mesa, which included a wreath-laying, a flyover and missing-man formation, World War II vehicles with reenactors in period uniforms, and a keynote address from Marine Brig. Gen. Ryan Heritage, commanding general of the Marine Corps Recruit Depot for the Western Recruiting Region in San Diego.
Other events were held in Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach and Newport Beach.