Pedestrian seriously injured when struck by vehicle in Costa Mesa

A 28-year-old man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Costa Mesa, according to authorities.
Police responded at about 4:30 a.m. after a vehicle heading south on Newport Boulevard hit the man while he was in a crosswalk at the intersection with 19th Street, said Costa Mesa police spokeswoman Roxi Fyad.
“The driver immediately stopped and called 911, stayed at the scene and was cooperative,” she said.
The pedestrian was taken to a trauma center, she added.
No arrests were made.