Another marijuana permit application awaits Costa Mesa Planning Commission review

Plans for another marijuana manufacturing facility will go to the Costa Mesa Planning Commission for review Monday.
If the vote goes its way, CR Manufacturing would be the 24th cannabis-related business to receive the commission’s blessing and secure a city-required conditional use permit — one of a handful of approvals necessary to set up shop in town.
The facility would operate at a 12,236-square-foot industrial building at 3550 Cadillac Ave. — within Costa Mesa’s so-called green zone north of South Coast Drive and west of Harbor Boulevard.
Businesses that research, test, process and manufacture some marijuana products are allowed to operate in that area in the northwest corner of the city following voter approval of Measure X in 2016.
CR Manufacturing would operate “nonvolatile manufacturing involving intake of extracted cannabis constituent products ... from licensed cannabis distributors for the production of vape pens or vape pen refill cartridges,” with the final products “stored, third-party-tested, packaged and labeled for distribution by third-party licensed cannabis distributors,” according to a city staff report.
“Licensed cannabis distributors would pull into a secured area inside the building during loading and unloading,” and the facility would be outfitted with security systems such as card readers and cameras, the report states.
Should commissioners approve the permit request during their meeting Monday — which starts at 6 p.m. in the Costa Mesa Senior Center, 695 W. 19th St. — CR Manufacturing would still need to obtain city finance, building safety and fire-prevention approvals to finalize a marijuana business permit and secure a Costa Mesa business license. State approval also is required.