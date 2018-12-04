Costa Mesa church shines light on its 91-year-old bell tower

Let there be light … and so there is as Costa Mesa’s First United Methodist Church illuminates its landmark bell tower for the first time.
The tower was lighted during a ceremony Sunday evening, and it will be lighted every night through the end of the year, according to church representative David Trotter.
“Since 1927, the bell tower has stood tall in the heart of our city,” lead pastor Sarah Heath said in a statement. “It’s an historic landmark that so many people enjoy, and we’re excited to make it shine bright for the holiday season.”
Sunday’s festivities included Christmas carols with a live band, photos with Santa Claus, cookie decorating and hot apple cider.
The church is at 420 W. 19th St.