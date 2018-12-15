Snoopy’s back in the house in Costa Mesa

Charlie Brown and friends returned to Costa Mesa City Hall on Friday for opening night of the annual Snoopy House holiday display.
The community tradition, which began in 1966, features seasonal decorations and scenes populated by characters from Charles Schulz’s “Peanuts” comic strip.
The display started at the Eastside home of Jim and Linda Jordan but in 2011 moved to City Hall at 77 Fair Drive.
Snoopy House is open from 5:30 to 9 p.m. daily through Dec. 23. Along with the decorations, the display features live music, train rides and free photos with Santa Claus.
For more information, visit costamesaca.gov/residents/annual-events.