Costa Mesa officials try to ease strain with Police Department over new budget

“As we continued to question the reasonableness of a mayor and mayor pro tem having no knowledge of budget proposals or how the process was going, Katrina became upset with the conversation, stating this was the most aggressive conversation she has ever had with the CMPA,” Kuo wrote. “After that, she began telling us we didn’t fully understand the budget process and took a rather condescending tone. To me, she appeared to be very defensive when her leadership was questioned.”