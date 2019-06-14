Costa Mesa, Newport Beach and Huntington Beach residents among those indicted on narcotics and firearms charges

Four coastal Orange County residents are among nine defendants facing firearms and narcotics-related charges after a six-month investigation focusing on Huntington Beach and Costa Mesa, authorities said this week.
A federal grand jury indictment accuses four Orange County men — including Timothy A. Murphy, a.k.a. “Papa Smurf,” 67, of Costa Mesa; and Brad J. Nelson, 50, of Newport Beach — of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and heroin. Murphy and Nelson also are accused of selling pistols, shotguns and ammunition to a person prohibited by a court from possessing firearms, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Nelson also is charged with possessing firearms illegally.
In a second grand jury indictment, four men — including Joseph T. Doody, 30, of Huntington Beach — are accused of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, the ATF said Thursday.
Doody is one of three defendants also accused of selling various firearms to a prohibited person throughout the investigation, according to the ATF. Another is Shelia L. Cundall, 48, of Costa Mesa.
The indictment also accuses a Harbor City man — Caleb T. Sagiao, 36 — of selling semi-automatic shotguns with no serial numbers, homemade AR-15 style pistols and seven “homemade AR-15 type short-barreled rifles,” ATF said.
Short-barreled rifles must be registered with ATF in accordance with the National Firearms Act.
Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement officers purchased 20 firearms, ammunition, more than 5 pounds of methamphetamine and 131 grams of heroin, according to the ATF.
“The investigation and prosecution of these dangerous individuals would not have been possible without the excellent partnerships we enjoy with both local and federal law enforcement agencies.” Huntington Beach Police Chief Robert Handy said in a statement Thursday. “It is because our teams worked together [that] these dangerous people and weapons have been removed from our communities.”
The case was investigated by the Huntington Beach and Costa Mesa police departments, ATF and Homeland Security Investigations and will be prosecuted by the U.S. attorney’s office.
“This type of law enforcement partnership amplifies our efforts to combat these crimes and allows us to cast a wider net,” said Costa Mesa Police Chief Rob Sharpnack, in a statement. “The apprehension of these criminals is a step toward making our communities safer.”